SpiceJet clears salary dues days after raising Rs 3K crore through QIP

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet credited pending salaries of its employees for the months between June and August this year late on Wednesday, a company source said.

The clearing of salary dues comes days after the airline raised Rs 3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

“SpiceJet has cleared all pending salary dues of employees. Salaries for July and August for all employees, and those who hadn't received June salaries, were disbursed last evening,” a person close to the development said.

Apart from the capital raised via the QIP route, the airline had said it would receive an additional Rs 736 crore from a previous funding round to improve its financial stability and support growth plans.