Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet settles salary dues following successful Rs 3,000 crore QIP

SpiceJet settles salary dues following successful Rs 3,000 crore QIP

SpiceJet's financial woes have been compounded by its inability to secure additional funding, resulting in defaults on lease payments for its aircraft

Spicejet

Spicejet(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has cleared all pending salary dues for its employees. The airline, which had raised Rs 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) earlier this week, disbursed salaries for July and August, as well as those pending for June, on Wednesday, reported The Economic Times citing sources.

This move comes after the airline admitted to not paying around Rs 220 crore in tax deducted at source (TDS) from employees’ salaries between April 2020 and August 2023. The non-payment of taxes had drawn attention from tax authorities and added to the airline’s ongoing financial challenges.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
SpiceJet’s QIP, which was oversubscribed, attracted participation from 87 Indian and international institutions. Alongside the Rs 3,000 crore raised, the airline is set to receive an additional Rs 736 crore from a previous funding round, strengthening its financial outlook.

Declining market share and operational struggles
 

Despite the fresh capital infusion, SpiceJet’s market share has continued to shrink, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In January 2023, the airline held a 5.6 per cent market share, but by August, it had dropped to 2.3 per cent, marking a significant decline from its 10.5 per cent share in 2021.

SpiceJet’s financial woes have been compounded by its inability to secure additional funding, resulting in defaults on lease payments for its aircraft. Several lessors have taken the airline to insolvency court over unpaid dues. The airline’s operational fleet has been reduced from 74 aircraft in 2019 to just 28 in 2024, with 36 aircraft grounded due to unpaid dues.

The airline’s mounting liabilities include Rs 3,700 crore owed to lessors, engineering, and electronic data capture (EDC) liabilities, as well as Rs 650 crore in unpaid statutory dues. Rising working capital costs, fixed rental expenses at airports, and escalating operational costs have further burdened the airline.

Recent operational disruptions
 

SpiceJet has faced additional challenges in recent weeks, including flight disruptions in Dubai due to unpaid airport dues. Last month, the airline was forced to operate empty flights from Dubai after passengers were unable to check in. Several flights had also been cancelled for similar reasons earlier in the month. These incidents prompted the DGCA to place SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance at the end of August.

More From This Section

server

German major XeedQ plans quantum tech centre in Telangana, Tamil Nadu

Telegram

Star Health sues Telegram after hacker uses app chatbots to leak data

cbi

CBI registers bank fraud case against promoters, directors of Cox and Kings

Abhishek Jain

Amazon is making its Local Shops program more robust this festive season

ENTOD pharma

Entod Pharma meets DCGI, issues clarification over eye drop 'claims'


The airline also temporarily furloughed 150 cabin crew members for three months due to the lean travel season and has delayed salary payments, along with defaulting on provident fund contributions.

Financial relief and future plans
 

However, financial relief arrived before the QIP, when one of SpiceJet’s largest lessors, Carlyle, agreed to convert up to $50 million of dues into equity. The deal also includes the restructuring of aircraft lease obligations totalling $137.68 million, which will be reduced to $97.51 million upon settlement. Carlyle has also expressed interest in purchasing a stake in SpiceJet’s cargo arm, SpiceXpress & Logistics Pvt Ltd, through compulsorily convertible debentures.

Looking ahead, the airline plans to expand its fleet to 40 aircraft by March 2025, matching the size of rival Akasa Air, with a further 40 aircraft to be added the following year. During high-demand periods, the airline intends to lease additional planes on a short-term wet lease basis, according to chairman and managing director Ajay Singh. For the upcoming festive season, the airline will induct eight aircraft.

“Despite our shrinking size, in FY24, there were eight airports where we held more than 50 per cent of seat capacity and 40 routes where SpiceJet had a monopoly. We also have 30 exclusive destinations under the regional connectivity scheme,” Singh said.

Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet clears pending salaries after Rs 3,000 crore capital infusion

Spicejet

Fueled by Rs 3,000 crore fundraise, SpiceJet to aim 100 aircrafts by 2026

Spicejet

SpiceJet resolves $16.7 mn dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation

Spicejet

SpiceJet raises Rs 3,000 cr through QIP, to receive additional Rs 736 cr

Spicejet

Bankruptcy court seeks SpiceJet's reply over unpaid operational dues

Topics : SpiceJet salary BS Web Reports Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon