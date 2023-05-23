SpiceJet emerging from toughest challenges', has new growth plan: Chairman



Singh took charge of the airline in 2015 and has steered it during crises, the latest being lessors seizing aircraft and initiating insolvency action. SpiceJet is overcoming "toughest challenges” and has a new plan for growth, said chairman Ajay Singh in an email to employees on the airline’s eighteenth anniversary on Tuesday.



"It’s in our DNA to never give up. In the most testing times, SpiceJet has surprised the world with its tenacity and courage, and we will do it again," said Singh. Singh, however, expressed optimism about growth as the airline revives grounded aircraft and works on its balance sheet.



"We have initiated the process of reviving our grounded planes with the $50 million funds received from the ECLGS scheme and internal cash accruals. We will soon be launching new flights on new and exciting routes." "It was our karma to fight. And to persevere. And to never give up. We have started to emerge again from the toughest of our challenges and lay down a new plan for great growth and great success," he said.

Also Read 'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160% SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3 Who is Ajay Banga, nominated by Joe Biden to be next World Bank president? 737 Max's grounding was bigger disaster for us than Covid: SpiceJet CMD SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy Kirloskar Industries announces dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY23 BOC Aviation files NCLT application to secure aircraft leased to Go First GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs Physis Capital announces first close of $50 mn fund for start-ups