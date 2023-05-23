close

SpiceJet emerging from toughest challenges', has new growth plan: Chairman

SpiceJet emerging from toughest challenges', has new growth plan: Chairman

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
SpiceJet is overcoming "toughest challenges” and has a new plan for growth, said chairman Ajay Singh in an email to employees on the airline’s eighteenth anniversary on Tuesday.
Singh took charge of the airline in 2015 and has steered it during crises, the latest being lessors seizing aircraft and initiating insolvency action.

Singh, however, expressed optimism about growth as the airline revives grounded aircraft and works on its balance sheet.
"It’s in our DNA to never give up. In the most testing times, SpiceJet has surprised the world with its tenacity and courage, and we will do it again," said Singh.

"It was our karma to fight. And to persevere. And to never give up. We have started to emerge again from the toughest of our challenges and  lay down a new plan for great growth and great success," he said.
"We have initiated the process of reviving our grounded planes with the $50 million funds received from the ECLGS scheme and internal cash accruals. We will soon be launching new flights on new and exciting routes."

The airline is targeting the return of four of its grounded aircraft, two Boeing 737s and two Q400s, by June 15. More planes will resume operations in the coming weeks.
SpiceJet plans to start new services including two international UDAN flights on the Agartala-Chattogram-Agartala and Imphal-Mandalay-Imphal sectors by June end.

Last Updated: IST

SpiceJet SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

First Published: May 23 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

