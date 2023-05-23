close

Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs

The first round of layoffs began in March when Disney CEO Bob Iger announced three rounds of layoffs as the company aims to reduce its workforce by around 7,000 workers

A man looks at his phone as he passes by a screen advertising Walt Disney's streaming service Disney in New York City. Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Entertainment giant Disney has started its third round of layoffs that will affect over 2,500 employees across the board, a report by news agency IANS said on Tuesday. Although Parks and Resorts remain largely untouched, no particular division is being targeted by pink slips this week, it said.
As a part of a cost-cutting measure, the company began removing dozens of titles from its streaming platforms this week. According to the report, the television division, which was hit hard in the second round of job cuts, is largely spared this time with a small number of layoffs.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the new round of job cuts comes as media companies struggle to deal with the effects of the ongoing writers' strike, which has stopped the development and production of films and television shows.
The first round of layoffs began in March when Disney CEO Bob Iger announced three rounds of layoffs as the company aims to reduce its workforce by around 7,000 workers.

In April, Disney kicked off its second round of layoffs, affecting 4,000 employees.
The entertainment giant revealed in February that it expects to save $5.5 billion as a result of layoffs and other cost-cutting measures.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

JSW Steel, Japan's JFE ink pact to manufacture electrical steel in India

The reliefs and concessions sought by JSW were part of the committee of creditors approved resolution plan
2 min read

Reliance Retail begins layoff as JioMart B2B consolidation starts

Reliance Retail
3 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read

