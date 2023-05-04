close

Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

'The factors behind the Go First crisis were beyond its control'

Arup RoychoudhuryNikesh Singh New Delhi
Ajay Singh. Photo: Bloomberg
Ajay Singh | Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Go First’s decision to file for bankruptcy proceedings has again highlighted the need for reforms in the sector, including bringing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the goods and services tax (GST), says SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director and President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Ajay Singh. In an interview with Nikesh Singh and Arup Roychoudhury, Singh says SpiceJet had no issues with hardware suppliers, and it used funds under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to bring 25 planes back into operational service. Edited excerpts:
What are your thoughts on Go First’s insolvency plea?
The factors behind the Go First crisis were beyond its control, which it enumerated in the press release. We hope that it can go through this resolution process and bounce back strongly.
First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

