Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

Go First’s decision to file for bankruptcy proceedings has again highlighted the need for reforms in the sector, including bringing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the goods and services tax (GST), says SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director and President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Ajay Singh. In an interview with Nikesh Singh and Arup Roychoudhury, Singh says SpiceJet had no issues with hardware suppliers, and it used funds under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to bring 25 planes back into operational service. Edited excerpts:
What are your thoughts on Go First’s insolvency plea?
The factors behind the Go First crisis were beyond its control, which it enumerated in the press release. We hope that it can go through this resolution process and bounce back strongly.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or