SpiceJet records lowest OTP at 60.11% among all major Indian carriers

SpiceJet's operations in October were also affected due to its involvement in repatriation operations from Tel Aviv

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

Representative Image

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
SpiceJet in October recorded the lowest on-time performance (OTP) at 60.11 per cent among all major Indian carriers, as per data from the Civil Aviation Ministry reviewed by Business Standard. SpiceJet in September recorded OTP at 71.97 per cent.

In response to queries sent by Business Standard, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "The induction of five wet lease aircraft was delayed last month, resulting in our OTP getting affected." Due to the delayed induction of the wet-leased aircraft, the airline had to rearrange its existing planes to operate the flights originally scheduled to be operated by the newly wet-leased aircraft.
According to sources, SpiceJet's operations in October were also affected due to its involvement in repatriation operations from Tel Aviv. Four Indian airlines -- IndiGo, Vistara, AirAsia India (now AIX Connect) and Akasa Air -- maintained an OTP above 80 per cent in October. Air India's OTP in October stood at 79.99 per cent, as per the data.

Topics : SpiceJet Aviation aircrafts Indian airlines

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

