HCLTech, Cisco partner to launch AI powered Meeting Rooms Services

IT services major HCLTech on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Cisco to launch Artificial Intelligence-enabled Meeting Rooms on a subscription model.

The Meeting-Rooms-as-a-Service (MRaaS) will enable users to join meetings from any meeting solution provider using Cisco’s Webex devices.

“MRaaS combines our consulting and managed services expertise with Cisco's proficiency in Webex devices to change the way employees conceptualise, organise and interact in a collaborative environment for a modern hybrid work model,” said Rakshit Ghura, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital Workplace Services at HCLTech.

“The common vision of our partnership is to elevate the collaboration experience at work and drive productivity through modern meeting rooms,” he added.

“The MRaaS solutions help enterprises simplify the design, implementation and maintenance of integrated meeting rooms, enabling seamless collaboration for their globally distributed hybrid workforces,” said the company in a release.

Cisco's Webex devices will harness artificial intelligence to offer seamless collaboration experiences. They will also enable meeting rooms with smart features such as meeting zones, intelligent people framing, optimised attendee audio and background noise removal, among others.

“Our partnership with HCLTech helps our clients transform their offices through cost-effective managed services that support the ongoing evolution of workspaces,” said Alexandra Zagury, Vice President of Partner Managed and as-a-Service Sales at Cisco.

“As we reimagine the modern office, we are making it easier to support collaboration and productivity among workers, whether they are in the office or elsewhere,” she added.

