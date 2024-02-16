SpiceJet's Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways jointly submit bid for GoFirst

SpiceJet's chairman Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways Private Limited jointly submitted a bid for GoFirst on Friday.

The bid marks a significant strategic move that has the potential to reshape the landscape of the Indian aviation sector and position SpiceJet for substantial growth in the industry.

The bid has been submitted by SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh, in his personal capacity, along with Busy Bee Airways Private Limited.

"SpiceJet's role as the operating partner for the new airline involves providing essential staff, services, and industry expertise. This collaboration is anticipated to generate synergies between the two carriers, leading to improved cost management, revenue growth, and a strengthened market position within the Indian aviation industry," said SpiceJet in a statement.

It further mentioned that for SpiceJet, serving as the service provider presents significant opportunities for revenue expansion. By leveraging its established infrastructure and operational capabilities, SpiceJet can optimize resource allocation and achieve cost efficiencies across various functions, including maintenance, ground handling, and engineering.

Furthermore, coordinated route planning initiatives are poised to enhance passenger traffic and drive ticket sales for both airlines. By strategically aligning their flight schedules and destinations, SpiceJet and the new airline can capture a larger share of the market and cater to diverse passenger needs effectively.

SpiceJet is currently in the midst of a revival plan, having successfully completed the first tranche of capital infusion amounting to Rs 744 Crore, with additional subscriptions pending regulatory approval. The company has also initiated the process to raise an additional Rs 1000 crore. SpiceJet already holds valid shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 2500 crore through QIP, eliminating the need for further shareholder approval, it reads.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "I firmly believe that GoFirst holds immense potential and can be revitalized to work in close synergy with SpiceJet, benefiting both carriers. Apart from coveted slots at domestic and international airports, international traffic rights, and an order for over 100 Airbus Neo planes, GoFirst is a trusted and valued brand among flyers. I am happy to contribute to the efforts aimed at reviving this popular airline and leveraging its strengths for mutual growth and success.