SpiceJet's Ajay Singh gets one more day to pay Rs 100 cr to Kalanithi Maran

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted momentary respite to SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Ajay Singh, by giving him time till 12 September to pay the remaining money toward the Rs 100 crore out of total arbitral award dues to the Chairman and Founder of the Sun Group, Kalanithi Maran.

Maran's counsel told the court that Singh had time to make the payment from 24 August till 11 September but had not done so.

After Singh's counsel told the court they had paid Maran Rs 62.5 crore and were carrying a cheque for Rs 37.5 crore in Maran's name, the court instructed Singh to pay the remaining amount by the end of Monday or by Tuesday.

The next hearing is likely to be on 3 October.

The Delhi High Court on 24 August directed CMD Singh to pay Rs 100 crore dues to Maran by 10 September.

The court warned that if Singh fails to do this, SpiceJet's properties will be attached by the court towards payment of dues. Singh was present in person today before Justice Yogesh Khanna as per the court's direction on 24 July.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Maran, said that Ajay Singh and his airline now owe them close to Rs 397 crore. He told the court that, as per the court's orders, Singh and SpiceJet had filed an affidavit of their assets and liabilities, but these were not in the format prescribed by law and were in a sealed cover. He also sought the attachment of around Rs 200-odd crore profit of SpiceJet towards the payment of dues to Maran.

Senior advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for SpiceJet and Ajay Singh, told the court that nobody would benefit if they went into insolvency. He also informed the court that they were struggling financially. "We are struggling to stay afloat," he told the judge on 24 August.

It should be noted that CMD Ajay Singh said on 11 May, according to a news report, that there was no question of filing for insolvency. "There is absolutely no question of filing for insolvency. We are focused firmly on reviving our grounded fleet," he stated.

The Delhi High Court on 31 July refused to set aside the arbitral award in favour of Kalanithi Maran and against SpiceJet, making way for Maran to press for enforcement of the award.

Ajay Singh sought to set aside the portion of the award directing them to refund Rs 270 crore to Kal Airways and Kalanithi Maran.

The high court, on 29 May, ordered SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to its former promoter Maran and asked the airline to submit an affidavit of assets within four weeks.

Justice Yogesh Khanna of the Delhi High Court issued the order on the execution petition filed by Kal Airways.

The order rejected the claims of SpiceJet and directed it to pay the entire arbitral award to Kal.

Kal Airways argued that SpiceJet had failed to comply with the high court order of 4 November 2020 by not filing the affidavit of assets. Additionally, SpiceJet was directed to pay Rs 242 crore within three weeks from 2 September 2020.

SpiceJet sought to modify the order, but its application was rejected.

It then challenged these orders before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court directed it on 13 February 2023 to encash the bank guarantee and pay the specified amount directly to Kal Airways.

SpiceJet was also required to pay an additional Rs 75 crore to Kal Airways within three months as liability for interest.

The Supreme Court also said if SpiceJet failed to pay, then the entire award (Rs 380 crore) would become executable in entirety in favour of Kal Airways and Kalanithi Maran.

Kal Airways and Maran moved the Delhi High Court on 9 August, seeking 50 per cent of the daily revenue collection of low-cost carrier SpiceJet to be paid to them on a weekly basis.