Winzo created over 100,000 jobs in gig economy, 70% from tier 2,3 cities



The jobs being offered span various roles, including engineers, game developers, animators, designers, and marketing professionals, as well as gig workers involved in content creation, game streaming, translation, game testing, and game operations. Gaming platform Winzo has created 100,000 direct and indirect jobs for gig workers in India. According to an announcement by the company, 70 per cent of its gig partners come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.



The platform, which has over 130 million registered users and four billion monthly transactions, allows users to provide game reviews, tutorials, and strategy studies, and ultimately monetise them. Game testers and operators are among the most important jobs on the platform. Testers provide feedback and bug reporting to improve the overall gaming experience, while operations professionals manage backend infrastructure remotely.



"Through our tech-enabled collaborations, we break the barriers of language, location and socio-economic background, seamlessly integrating gig professionals from rural areas and smaller cities such as Sangli, Naliya, Barasat, and Vategaon," said Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO. Collectively, the users have generated 700,000 hours of content in various vernacular languages and dialects, such as Konkani, Kutchi, Haryanvi, Konkani, Malvani, and more, garnering 10 billion impressions.

A report released earlier this year by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) and EY said that India's gaming industry will reach $8.6 billion by 2026-27, growing at a growth rate of 27 per cent per annum. Winzo's user base is expected to touch 450 million at the end of FY24 and it aims to take it to 700 million in the next five years.