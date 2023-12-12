Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

State-owned Coal India's capex rises 7.6% to Rs 10,492 cr in Apr-Nov period

The public sector enterprise's captital expenditure was Rs 9,751 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing

Coal India likely to auction 30 million tonnes of coal in Jan-Mar quarter

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Press Trust of India Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned CIL on Tuesday said that its capital expenditure increased by 7.6 per cent to Rs 10,492 crore in the first eight months of the ongoing financial year.
The public sector enterprise's captital expenditure was Rs 9,751 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"CIL's capital expenditure increased by Rs 741 crore in eight months ending November FY 2024 to Rs 10,492 crore," the company said in a statement.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
"We are striving to achieve around 80 per cent of the current financial year's total targeted capex of Rs 16,500 crore by the third quarter ending December," a senior executive of the company said.
CIL's intensified focus on strengthening coal evacuation infrastructure in its mining areas saw the capex going up to Rs 3,247 crore, representing 31 per cent of the entire capex, till November in the current fiscal.
"Setting up railway sidings and corridors at Rs 1,842 crore; construction of coal handling plants (CHPs) and silos for mechanised transportation of coal including weighbridges at Rs 1,292 crore and establishing roads amounting to Rs 113 crore, cumulatively, made up Rs 3,247 crore," it added.
Capex on acquisition of land and related rehabilitation at Rs 2,486 crore was followed by the expenses on procurement of heavy earth moving machinery at Rs 1,954 crore.
Diversification and joint ventures like solar and Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan LtD and Talcher Fertilizers Ltd together accounted for Rs 1,040 crore.
The remaining capex heads includes mine development, exploration and prospecting.
Capex usually surges up in the last quarter and CIL said that the company may exceed this fiscal's target as well.
Coal India had earlier said that it has proposed a capital expenditure of Rs 16,600 crore in 2023-24.

Also Read

India should not take new commitments at COP28 climate talks in Dubai: GTRI

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler at COP28 amid navy veterans' death row

US President Joe Biden to skip COP28 climate summit in Dubai: Report

COP28: PM Modi emplanes for his visit to UAE for UN climate talks

Wipro inks three-year cloud migration deal with insurance company RSA

SpiceJet's board approves raising Rs 2,250 crore from 64 investors

Hindalco to invest Rs 800 cr in setting up a battery foil plant in Odisha

Ashneer Grover approaches NCLT seeking reinstatement as BharatPe MD

Wipro, RSA ink new multi-year contract to accelerate cloud migration

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coal industry Coal India Ltd Coal demand energy sector

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon