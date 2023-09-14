State-owned LIC presents dividend cheque of Rs 1,831 crore to FM Sitharaman

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday presented a dividend cheque of Rs 1,831.09 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty presented the dividend cheque as the government's share of dividend in the presence of Department of Financial Services Additional Secretary MP Tangirala, the insurer said in a statement.

The dividend was approved by the shareholders in the annual general meeting held on August 22, it said.

LIC has completed 67 years since its incorporation and beginning with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore in 1956, LIC as of March 31, 2023, has an asset base of Rs 45.50 lakh crore with a life fund of Rs 40.81 lakh crore, it noted.

Despite two decades of opening up of the insurance sector, LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance market, the statement claimed.

Also Read In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48% LIC Mutual Fund completes merger of IDBI MF to diversify offerings SAT adjourns hearing on Zee promoter Punit Goenka's appeal to Sept 27 Schneider Electric Infra board appoints Udai Singh as CEO, MD for 3 yrs Oil India targets 3.8 mn tonnes of oil production in FY24: CMD Ranjit Rath Tata Motors to open exclusive electric vehicle sales network under Tata.ev NCLAT dismisses IDBI plea for insolvency against Cyquator Media Services