State-owned LIC presents dividend cheque of Rs 1,831 crore to FM Sitharaman

Despite two decades of opening up of the insurance sector, LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance market, the company said

Most large global investors may give LIC's initial public offering a miss

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday presented a dividend cheque of Rs 1,831.09 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty presented the dividend cheque as the government's share of dividend in the presence of Department of Financial Services Additional Secretary MP Tangirala, the insurer said in a statement.
The dividend was approved by the shareholders in the annual general meeting held on August 22, it said.
LIC has completed 67 years since its incorporation and beginning with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore in 1956, LIC as of March 31, 2023, has an asset base of Rs 45.50 lakh crore with a life fund of Rs 40.81 lakh crore, it noted.
Despite two decades of opening up of the insurance sector, LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance market, the statement claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman LIC Life Insurance dividends

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

