close
Sensex (-0.88%)
64934.27 -577.83
Nifty (-0.94%)
19344.90 -183.85
Nifty Smallcap (-1.42%)
5839.05 -84.10
Nifty Midcap (-1.84%)
39859.70 -749.15
Nifty Bank (-1.11%)
43906.15 -492.90
Heatmap

Steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries' sales grow 54% in Apr-Sept

The firm attributed the surge in sales numbers to robust demand for structural steel tubes and pipes in both domestic and international markets

steel pipe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries has posted 54.66 per cent growth in sales at 1.59 lakh tonne (LT) for April-September period of the ongoing fiscal year.
The company has also registered 56.78 per cent rise in sales volumes at 81,686 tonne in July-September, JTL Industries said in a regulatory filing.
The firm attributed the surge in sales numbers to robust demand for structural steel tubes and pipes in both domestic and international markets.
While sales in the first half of FY23 was 1.02 lakh tonne, sales in the second quarter of that fiscal was 52,101 tonne, the filing said.
Sales of value-added products rose to 60,708 tonne in H1 FY24 from 40,221 tonne in H1 FY23.
"This quarter we recorded our highest ever quarterly sale volume over Q2 FY23 period reflecting the continued patronage from our domestic and international clients. We also achieved a significant milestone by recording our highest-ever H1 sales volume demonstrating a robust growth rate. Our international sales grew significantly by 14.49 per cent to 4,393 tonne in Q2 FY24 compared to 3,837 tonne in Q2 FY23," a company spokesperson said.

Also Read

JTL Industries net profit doubles to Rs 36.65 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

JTL Industries' Q1 profit more than doubles to Rs 25 cr on higher revenues

JTL Industries to add 2MT capacity by Dec as part of Rs 330 cr capex

Hi-Tech Pipes's net profit grows 42% to Rs 16 crore in March 2023 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 net profit grows around 80% to Rs 8 cr, revenue up 24%

UK's Superdry to sell S Asia IP assets to Reliance Retail for $48 million

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs

TCS announces multi-year tech support deal with British retail firm Asda

EaseMyTrip, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU to make state a global tourism spot

Jaro Education expects over 70% growth in revenue to Rs 200 cr this fiscal

On the outlook for the sector, the official said the company maintains an optimistic view for the industry as the demand for structural steel will continue to grow owing to hefty government spending towards infrastructure besides private and public capex.
Further, with the ending of monsoon, new projects are expected to begin.
JTL Industries (formerly JTL Infra Ltd) is the largest producer of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes in India, with a capacity to produce more than 6 lakh metric tonne per annum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Steel producers steel pipe Steel Industry

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon