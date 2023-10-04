TCS announces multi-year tech support deal with British retail firm Asda

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced it will support British retail giant Asda’s digital transformation and implement a new information technology (IT) model for it. The financial details of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

The strategic partnership will leverage TCS ’ cloud, artificial intelligence and security solutions to help Asda, which was formerly owned by US retail giant Walmart, deliver the divestiture smoothly, on-time and securely, said a statement by the Indian IT services company. TCS will enable Asda to improve customer experience and innovation capabilities.

TCS will build a new digital core by implementing multiple cloud-based platforms to streamline Asda’s supply chain forecasting, buying and merchandising processes, human resources processes, warehouse management, and e-commerce processes.

“We have a long-term vision to grow Asda and bring our great heritage in value to even more communities – and our technology will form a key part of delivering this vision. We have partnered with TCS because they bring experience in retail technology transformation and innovation. We look forward to working with them to accelerate our digital transformation journey and to unlock the potential of our business,” said Mohsin Issa, chief executive officer of Asda.

TCS will use its machine first delivery model to automate the retailer’s IT operations, providing a seamless experience for employees and customers, and improving operational resilience.

“We are confident that this collaboration with TCS will be one of the engines to deliver such a large technology transformation, where we are in the process of reimagining retail. TCS is going to bring together cutting-edge technologies and help Asda employees and customers have a seamless experience,” said Carl Dawson, chief digital & technology officer, Asda.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Asda and look forward to working closely with them to drive this massive enterprise reinvention,” said Abhijit Niyogi, business head, retail – UK & Europe, TCS.