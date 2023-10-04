close
Sensex (-0.87%)
64941.33 -570.77
Nifty (-0.86%)
19360.45 -168.30
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5841.15 -82.00
Nifty Midcap (-1.80%)
39878.95 -729.90
Nifty Bank (-1.09%)
43916.50 -482.55
Heatmap

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs

At least 75% of the funds raised will be used for the purpose of repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company

edelweiss financial services

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd announced a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise up to Rs 200 crore on Wednesday. NCDs with a face value of Rs 1,000 each will be issued, worth Rs 100 crore, with a green shoe option of up to Rs 100 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The issue will open on 6 October and close on 19 October.

"There are ten series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having tenures of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options," the company said. The effective annual yield for NCDs will range from 8.94 per cent per annum to 10.46 per cent per annum.

An additional incentive of up to 0.20 per cent per annum will be applicable to all categories.

Also Read: Goodluck India to expand Defence & Aerospace wing by raising Rs 96 crore

At least 75 per cent of the funds raised will be used for the purpose of repayment or prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company. The balance will be utilised for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilisation not exceeding 25 per cent of the amount raised in the issue.

The company stated that the NCDs to be issued have been rated AA-/Negative by Crisil ratings.

Also Read

Raymond to consider issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,200 cr

Vivriti Capital to raise Rs 500 cr via non-convertible debentures on Aug 18

Aditya Birla Finance to raise up to Rs 2K cr through maiden issue of NCDs

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Vedanta board approve raising Rs 2,500 crore in non-convertible debentures

TCS announces multi-year tech support deal with British retail firm Asda

EaseMyTrip, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU to make state a global tourism spot

Jaro Education expects over 70% growth in revenue to Rs 200 cr this fiscal

Goodluck India to expand Defence & Aerospace wing by raising Rs 96 crore

L&T Construction wins EPC orders West Bengal Power Development Corporation


Trust Investment Advisors Private Ltd and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the lead managers of the NCD issue. "The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited to provide liquidity to the investors," the company noted.

Earlier in March, the board of the company approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through NCDs to fund business growth. In addition, the board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per share on the equity share of the face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ending 31 March 2023.

Also Read: Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

On Wednesday, at 12:45 p.m., the shares of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd were trading 5.14 per cent higher at Rs 66.25 apiece.
Topics : Edelweiss Group Edelweiss Financial Services NCDs BS Web Reports business news today Top Business Headlines

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon