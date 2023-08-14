Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.25%)
37742.95 -93.20
Nifty Smallcap (-0.53%)
5331.90 -28.60
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 net profit grows around 80% to Rs 8 cr, revenue up 24%

It had clocked Rs 4.48 crore net profit during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement on Monday

Steel pipes

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hi-Tech Pipes has reported around an 80 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 8.02 crore during the quarter ended June 30, mainly due to higher revenues.
It had clocked Rs 4.48 crore net profit during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The company's revenue from operations also rose 24 per cent to Rs 642.17 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 516.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its total sales volumes increased to 84.5 thousand tonnes over 70 thousand tonnes in Q1FY23.
"The company has registered sales volume growth of 21 per cent. This volume growth has been majorly contributed by increased sales of value-added products like GP coils, colour-coated coils and sheets. The company is well positioned in this market segment," Ajay Kumar Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hi-Tech Pipes, said.
On business updates, he said the greenfield facility of large diameter pipes at Makhiyav, Sanand in Gujarat, is expected to start commercial production from Q3FY24 onwards.

Also Read

Hi-Tech Pipes's net profit grows 42% to Rs 16 crore in March 2023 quarter

ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in connection with PMLA case

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

Around 40 MT new steel capacity to be commissioned by FY26: Assocham

Tata Steel, Germany's SMS group to explore low carbon steel-making tech

MakeMyTrip, Ministry of tourism unveil 600+ travel destinations in India

Morgan Stanley backed RE firm Continuum to refinance $400 mn bonds

SK Hynix denies negotiation, collaboration with SRAM & MRAM for chip plant

MRPL to phase out exports in next 2-3 years as it adds retail outlets

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue grows 14% to Rs 365 crore in July

Hi-Tech Pipes owns and operates integrated manufacturing facilities at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, Sanand in Gujarat and Hindupur in Karnataka.
The company recently signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a steel manufacturing facility at an investment of Rs 510 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q1 results PMI Manufacturing Karnataka Gujarat

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon