Sterlite moves Madras High Court after TNPCB rejects green copper plan

After the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) rejected a proposal by Vedanta for setting up a ‘Green Copper’ plant on the Thoothukudi Sterlite plant premises, the company has approached the Madras High Court with a plea to quash the rejection order. The plant has been non-functional since 2018.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday asked TNPCB and other respondents to file their replies in a writ petition filed by the company challenging the rejection of its application, a statement said. The matter was heard by the First Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Arul Murugan in Vedanta’s writ petition challenging the TNPCB’s rejection of its application for ‘Consent to Operate’ (CTO).

Senior Counsel Satish Parasaran, appearing for Vedanta, argued that the rejection failed to take into account the fundamental differences between the earlier smelting operations and the newly proposed Green Copper project. He submitted that the application was rejected “mechanically”, without a scientific or technical evaluation of the new proposal. There needs to be an opportunity to explain the benefits of Green Copper and how it is sustainable.

The Green Copper initiative, as presented before the Court, is designed as a transformative hybrid production model integrating 70 per cent primary copper production with 30 per cent recycled copper usage.

The project proposes the use of advanced emission control systems intended to exceed current global standards, significantly reduce emissions, minimise waste, and improve both water and energy efficiency. The company has also outlined a framework to convert the facility into a net water-positive plant.

Emphasising the national importance of copper production, Vedanta submitted that the project aligns with the Union Ministry of Mines’ “copper vision” to strengthen domestic production, particularly to meet rising demand from sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. It also highlighted that prior to the closure of the Sterlite plant, India was an exporter of copper but has since turned into a net importer following the shutdown.

Vedanta has sought the constitution of an independent expert committee to scientifically examine the proposal. The company urged the Court to consider appointing experts from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Ministry of Mines to undertake a detailed technical assessment.