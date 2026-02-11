Avantel wins ₹122.58 cr antenna order from ISRO arm NewSpace India

Avantel Ltd, a firm specialising in advanced communication products, has received a purchase order worth ₹122.58 crore (excluding taxes) from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the supply of S/X-band with Ka-band-ready full motion antennas.

This full motion antenna will be capable of providing uninterrupted TTC/data reception support for low earth orbit satellites. NSIL is the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the Department of Space, Government of India. NSIL is responsible for commercialising space products and services, including launch services, satellite services, and transfer of space technologies to industry.

The order covers the supply, installation, and commissioning of the antennas and forms part of NSIL’s satellite communication and ground segment requirements. The contract is scheduled for completion by August 2027. Avantel has previously received orders from NSIL.

Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said, “We are continuing our work with NewSpace India Limited. This order covers the supply, installation, and commissioning of S/X-band with Ka-band-ready full motion antennas. It supports our role in providing communication solutions for satellite and ground segment operations in India.”

Avantel, through its efforts, remains committed to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, thereby contributing to the nation’s self-reliance in communication infrastructure.

Avantel Limited specialises in designing, developing, and maintaining communication products, radar systems, and network management software applications, primarily catering to the aerospace and defence sectors. The company’s expertise spans various technological domains, including satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and defence electronics.