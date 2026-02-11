Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon sees 40% rise in same, next day deliveries for Prime members

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

E-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday said 2025 marked its fastest-ever delivery performance for Prime members in India as it delivered over 5.5 million products either the same day or the next day, recording a 40 per cent year-on-year increase.
 
The platform is currently providing same-day delivery on 1 million products, next-day delivery across 40 lakh products and four-hour delivery on over 20,000 products.
 
Amazon added that Prime members saved an average of more than twice the cost of an annual Prime membership last year, while the top 10 per cent saved more than eight times the membership cost.
 
 
The platform also registered 70 per cent of new Prime member sign-ups from non-metro cities in the country, with these members shopping five times more frequently than non-Prime members.
 
As for the company’s quick commerce service, Amazon Now, which is available in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, the company said that Prime members triple their shopping frequency once they start using the service.
 
“Our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and it’s incredibly humbling to see how Prime has become a meaningful part of their everyday lives,” said Abhinav Agarwal, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India.
 
The company attributed the rise to continued investments in its fulfilment network, last-mile infrastructure, and technology-driven logistics optimisation. It invested over ₹2,000 crore in 2025 to expand and upgrade operations infrastructure and develop new tools and technology for its operations network.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

