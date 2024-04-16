Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sterlite Technologies raises Rs 1,000 crore capital through QIP route

Post the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of Sterlite Technologies (STL) has increased to Rs 97.5 crore comprising 48.5 crore equity shares

Rupee, Indian Rupee

"STL has raised INR 1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route," the company said in a regulatory filing. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Broadband technology company Sterlite Technologies has raised Rs 1,000 crore by issuing equity to Qualified Institutional Investors (QIP) including HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Goldman Sachs, and Bandhan Mutual Fund, the company said on Tuesday.
Post the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of Sterlite Technologies (STL) has increased to Rs 97.5 crore comprising 48.5 crore equity shares.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"STL has raised INR 1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company approved the issue and allotment of 8.84 crore equity shares to qualified institutional investors, including HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Goldman Sachs, and Bandhan Mutual Fund, aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore.
"We are thankful to our investors for their continued support and for believing in the growth potential of STL. The money raised through QIP will be utilised towards strengthening our balance sheet so that we double down on our purpose of transforming billions of lives by connecting the world," STL, managing director Ankit Agarwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sterlite Technologies QIP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon