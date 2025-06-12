ICICI commits ₹550 crore for Tata Memorial's cancer care plans in Vizag

ICICI Bank, in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), on Thursday announced the commencement of construction of a new building at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. With a commitment of over Rs 550 crore, the Bank is funding the construction of a state-of-the-art facility spanning nearly 3.9 lakh square feet, equipped with cutting-edge medical technology.
Once operational, the eight-storied new building—ICICI Foundation Block for Child and Blood Cancer—will serve 3,000 patients annually. Currently, HBCHRC, Visakhapatnam has a capacity of handling 6,200 patients annually. Designed as one of the largest specialised cancer facilities in India, the new building will house over 215 beds. It is expected to be completed by 2027, subject to necessary approvals. ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of ICICI Bank, will oversee its implementation.
The foundation stone was unveiled by Pradeep Kumar Sinha, Chairman, ICICI Bank; and M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh; in the presence of Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank; and Sudeep Gupta, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. Sinha also inaugurated the N.K. Rao Auditorium in the presence of other dignitaries. ICICI Foundation has supported TMC with infrastructure and equipment for the new auditorium.
Sinha, Chairman, ICICI Bank, said, “We are honoured to partner with TMC in a mission towards cancer care, that aligns with our philosophy of strengthening critical healthcare infrastructure in the country. This project reflects our commitment to enabling accessible and high-quality medical care for individuals in need. This project, one of the largest in eastern corridor for child and blood cancer, will serve patients from Andhra Pradesh and nearby eastern states, helping address the growing need for cancer treatment.”
Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, stated, “At ICICI Bank, healthcare remains a focus of our CSR initiatives. Two years ago, we announced our partnership with TMC, an institution that has made a profound impact on cancer care in India, by committing Rs 1,200 crore to set up three new blocks at TMC’s centres in Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and New Chandigarh.
“Recognising TMC’s latest requirements, we are pleased to enhance our commitment to ₹1,800 crore. Spanning a total area of 10.7 lakh square feet, these new blocks are designed to be equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and research wings. Once fully operational, they will serve as regional hubs.”
Umesh Mahantshetty, Director, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, said, “We are grateful to ICICI Foundation for their generous donation, which will significantly contribute to the advancement of cancer treatment and research in paediatric and haematolymphoid cancers in this region. The partnership with ICICI Foundation is a testament to the collective efforts of our institutions in providing top-notch care and improving cancer outcomes for patients across the country.”
Girish Chinnaswamy, Professor & Head, Paediatric Oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Paediatric and haematolymphoid cancers require specialised care in terms of diagnosis, evaluation, treatment, support services including blood centre, nutrition, rehabilitation, etc., and expertise. At HBCHRC Visakhapatnam currently, we have been registering approximately 200 new paediatric cancer and 350–400 haematolymphoid cancer patients every year in the past three years. With the new block added, we will be able to augment the existing services substantially including expansion of bone marrow transplant programme and also initiate immunotherapy. This will also provide ample opportunities to undertake research related to patients in this region.”
ICICI Bank’s commitment of Rs 550 crore for the Visakhapatnam hospital is part of the expanded contribution of ₹1,800 crore.