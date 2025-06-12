Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PayNearby plans to add 500K retailers, hire 300-400 people by March 2026

PayNearby plans to add 500K retailers, hire 300-400 people by March 2026

PayNearby has lined up an investment of $50-60 million over the next three years through internal accruals to scale its offerings and deepen its market presence

PayNearby

PayNearby operates on a B2B2C model and partners with neighbourhood retail stores to enable them with tools to provide digital and financial services to local communities. Image: X@PayNearby

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Branchless banking and digital network PayNearby on Thursday said it plans to expand its national footprint by adding 5 lakh retailers over the next two years.

The company also plans to hire an additional 300 to 400 team members by March 2026 to support the next phase of growth, PayNearby Founder, MD and CEO, Anand Kumar Bajaj said.

The fintech firm employs more than 850 people as of March 31, 2025.

"The company is focusing on strengthening platform capabilities, expanding reach, and accelerating UPI-led adoption aimed at onboarding 500 million users across India," Bajaj said.

PayNearby plans to further expand its national footprint by adding 5 lakh retailers over the next two years, the official said.

 

Also Read

Paytm, UPI

Paytm stock crashes 10%, sharpest intra-day fall in 16 months; here's why

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Sebi to launch UPI authentication tool for safer securities transactions

Paytm

Paytm rolls out customised UPI IDs: Here's how to create one for yourself

PremiumDigipin, address, location, map

Digipin: A new digital way to set accurate addresses in the country

Banner-UPI

PhonePe acquires GSPay IP to launch UPI payments for new feature phones

"Our growth plan remains centred on expanding our reach and impact across Bharat. In our next phase, we aim to become the third-largest UPI player in the country," Bajaj said.

On financial performance, he said the company has recorded 12 consecutive quarters of profitability, underscoring a sustained period of strong performance. In FY25, the company reported an EBITDA of Rs 17 crore, with profit momentum accelerating in the last four quarters, he added.

PayNearby has lined up an investment of $50-60 million over the next three years through internal accruals to scale its offerings and deepen its market presence.

"We aim to onboard the next 500 million citizens through our distribution-as-a-service (DaaS) model. This will be achieved by deepening our presence in semi-urban and rural markets and scaling our UPI offering to the last mile," he added.

PayNearby operates on a B2B2C model and partners with neighbourhood retail stores to enable them with tools to provide digital and financial services to local communities. It claims to have a network of 13 lakh retailers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ICICI Bank

ICICI commits ₹550 crore for Tata Memorial's cancer care plans in Vizag

Vedanta's Talwandi Saboo power plant becomes fully operational

Vedanta eyes investment grade rating, plans to cut debt to $3 bn by FY27

Jet Airways

Bank of Baroda tops bidding for Jet Airways' BKC office in insolvency auction

solar

SEPC wins ₹650 crore EPC contract for 133 MW solar project in Maharashtra

JSW cement

JSW Cement begins roadshow ahead of next month's planned Mumbai IPO

Topics : UPI Digital Payments banking transaction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleUS Green Card New RuleLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon