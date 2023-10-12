close
SUN Mobility partners Bluwheelz to deploy over 16,000 EVs in 1 year

Battery-swapping solutions provider SUN Mobility on Thursday said it has partnered with electric vehicle fleet operator Bluwheelz to deploy over 16,000 EVs in the next 12 months

Electric vehicles help you not only save energy and emissions but also offer a better and quieter driving experience

Besides, the company also plans to retrofit over 1,000 existing 4-wheeler loader fleets of BluWheelz into electric over the next 12 months, it added | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Battery-swapping solutions provider SUN Mobility on Thursday said it has partnered with electric vehicle fleet operator Bluwheelz to deploy over 16,000 EVs in the next 12 months.
Under the partnership, the companies are looking to deploy over 15,000 electric two-wheelers and 1,000 electric three-wheelers in all metropolitan cities through the next 12 months, SUN Mobility said in a statement.
Besides, the company also plans to retrofit over 1,000 existing 4-wheeler loader fleets of BluWheelz into electric over the next 12 months, it added.
"We are now doing more than 1 million swaps every month and with partners like Bluwheelz we will empower more people to choose sustainable transportation options, making our cities cleaner and more liveable," SUN Mobility CEO Anant Badjatya said.
Bluwheelz Chairman Sanjiv Gupta said, "Our collaboration with Sun Mobility perfectly resonates with our mission to pave the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future in the realm of mid-mile and last-mile logistics across the country."

SUN Mobility said the deployment in Delhi has already started with almost 500 vehicles on the roads and the operations would start in cities in Bangalore and Hyderabad.
The company has a vast network of around 600 swap stations across the country from which Bluwheelz customers will benefit from a seamless and convenient battery swapping experience, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sun Mobility SUN Mobility's charging infra for EVs Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

Oct 12 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

