close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

After Jindal, Jettwings submits expression of interest for Go First

On Wednesday, Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Power Limited (JPL) also submitted an EoI for Go First

Jettwings

Screengrab from video

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jettwings Airways, a Guwahati-based regional airline, has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for Go First, which has been undergoing an insolvency process since May of this year.

"Jettwings Airways, backed by Sanjive Narain and Anupam Sarma, has submitted its EoI for Go First Airlines," the airline said in a statement.

The airline, which had earlier announced plans to launch services in October, added that it had obtained a no objection clearance (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to operate as a scheduled commuter airline and has shown keen interest to revive Go First.

In June, Narain had stated that the airline had earmarked a Rs 100-crore investment in the airline. He had added that the airline plans to start service with two planes in October.

On Wednesday, Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Power Limited (JPL) also submitted an EoI for Go First.

Over the past few weeks, the resolution professional at Go First has been working to revive the airline with limited flights. However, securing funding from lenders has proven challenging due to ongoing legal cases filed by the aircraft lessors.

After Go First airline stopped operating flights from 3 May, its lessors had put in applications with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to repossess more than 40 of the airline's 54 planes. However, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 10 May put a moratorium on all Go First's assets, barring the lessors from taking their planes back. Multiple lessors of Go First have filed an appeal in the higher tribunal and courts to repossess the planes.

Also Read

Jettwings, new regional airline for northeast states, plans takeoff in Oct

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Jindal Aluminium Limited receives AS9100D Aerospace Certification

Wadia Group in talks with investors to jointly bid for Go First: Report

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT adjourns hearing over Axis Finance plea to Friday

NCLAT adjourns Jet Airways hearing to Nov 1 as creditors seek more time

Phase-IV data shows Cequa helped improve dry eye disease: Sun Pharma

Nokia's Chennai factory achieves 7-million-unit production milestone

HDFC AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 436.5 cr, revenue grows

Topics : Jindal Group Go Air Indian aviation

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon