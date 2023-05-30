Sun Pharma, Philogen join hands to commercialise skin cancer drug in Europe

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it has entered into a licensing pact with Philogen SpA to commercialise under-development skin cancer drug in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The companies have come together to commercialise Philogen's speciality product Nidlegy, an anti-cancer biopharmaceutical currently in Phase III clinical trials, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

Philogen, a Swiss-Italian firm, is developing it for the treatment of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Mumbai-based drug major will have exclusive rights to commercialise Nidlegy.

Philogen will complete pivotal clinical trials for the product in Europe, pursue marketing authorisation with the regulatory authorities and manufacture commercial supplies.

The two partner companies will share post-commercialisation economics in about a 50:50 ratio, the drug major said.

Also Read Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US Researchers take closer look at DNA repair scheme for cancer therapy Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023 Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug in US due to mfg issues Hetero's Covid drug Nirmacom (generic Paxlovid) gets WHO prequalification Go First lessors' request to repossess planes on hold, not rejected: DGCA Shift to new norms may hamper growth, margins for Cummins India in FY24 Capital Small Finance eyes Rs 14,000 cr in FY24 on back of MSME loan growth Japanese medical devices major Omron to set up mfg unit in Tamil Nadu Top 4 IT companies see 40% drop in large client additions in FY23

While other financial terms were not disclosed, Philogen will retain the IP rights for Nidlegy for other territories and indications other than skin cancers, it said.

"This collaboration is in line with our goal to bring innovative products to patients. With the expected addition of Nidlegy to our existing Odomzo franchise, we will be well-positioned to provide patient solutions across a broad spectrum of skin cancers in various disease stages," Sun Pharma Business Head - Western Europe and ANZ Hellen De Kloet noted.

Sun Pharma shares were trading 0.53 per cent down at Rs 963 apiece on the BSE.