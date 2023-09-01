Suzuki Motorcycle India logs 30% rise in 2-wheeler sales at 103,336 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India said on Friday its two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 30 per cent year-on-year to 103,336 units in August.

The company had sold 79,559 two-wheelers in August 2022, the company said.

Total domestic sales during August rose 28 per cent to 83,045 units as compared to 64,654 units in August 2022, it said.

The company also sold 20,291 vehicles in the exports market in August, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

"We saw strong demand for our products within India, which has aided us in our continued growth," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Kenichi Umeda said.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle sales jump 49% to 97,584 units in March Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8% More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share JP Morgan found $1 bn in suspicious Epstein activity: US Virgin Islands Apple's 'Wonderlust' Sept 12 event has set the rumour mill buzzing Warburg Pincus sells 4.2% stake in IDFC FIRST Bank for Rs 2,480 cr Family offices of Murthy, Premji to set up investment funds at GIFT City NCLT admits Rasna to insolvency on a Rs 71 lakh claim by logistics firm