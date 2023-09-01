Confirmation

Warburg Pincus sells 4.2% stake in IDFC FIRST Bank for Rs 2,480 cr

Warburg Pincus on Friday divested a 4.2% stake in private lender IDFC FIRST Bank for Rs 2,480 crore through an open market transaction

IDFC First Bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 01 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Warburg Pincus on Friday divested a 4.2 per cent stake in private lender IDFC FIRST Bank for Rs 2,480 crore through an open market transaction.
US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus offloaded the shares of IDFC FIRST Bank through its affiliate Cloverdell Investment on the BSE.
According to the bulk deal data, Cloverdell Investment sold more than 27.86 crore shares, amounting to a 4.2 per cent stake in IDFC FIRST Bank.
The shares were disposed at Rs 89 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 2,480.34 crore.
At the end of the June quarter, Warburg Pincus through its affiliates -- Cloverdell Investment and Dayside Investment -- have a shareholding of 8.5 per cent in the private lender IDFC FIRST Bank, shareholding data pattern with the bourse showed.
Meanwhile, Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners acquired 17.6 crore shares or nearly 2.6 per cent stake in IDFC FIRST Bank. The shares were purchased at the same price, taking the deal value to Rs 1,527 crore.

Shares of IDFC FIRST Bank gained 0.11 per cent to close at Rs 93.44 apiece on the BSE.
In July this year, IDFC FIRST Bank reported a 61 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 765 crore in the April-June quarter over the year-ago period mainly driven by strong growth in core operating income.

Warbug Pincus IDFC First Bank Banking sector

Sep 01 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

