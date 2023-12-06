Swiggy appoints Anand Kripalu as independent director, chairperson of board

IPO-bound food delivery firm Swiggy has appointed FMCG veteran Anand Kripalu as an independent director and the chairperson of its Board of Directors.

"Anand (Kripalu) is a veteran in the consumer goods industry, and his deep knowledge and perspective will be instrumental in guiding Swiggy as we continue to innovate and redefine the on-demand delivery landscape in India,” said Sriharsha Majety, Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy.

With close to 40 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, Anand Kripalu is the Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of EPL Ltd (formerly Essel Propack Limited), the world's largest specialty packaging company. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Diageo India, India's leading beverage alcohol company. He has also held leadership roles at Mondelez International (formerly Cadbury) and Unilever.

"Swiggy has transformed food and grocery delivery in the country, bringing unparalleled convenience to millions of homes,” said Kripalu about the appointment. “I look forward to lending my experience and perspective as Swiggy shapes the future of convenience."

Kripalu holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics from IIT, Madras, and an MBA from IIM, Calcutta. He completed his Advanced Management Program at Wharton Business School.