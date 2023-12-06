Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.39%)
20935.90 + 80.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Swiggy appoints Anand Kripalu as independent director, chairperson of board

Kripalu holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics from IIT, Madras, and an MBA from IIM, Calcutta. He completed his Advanced Management Program at Wharton Business School

Anand Kripalu

Anand Kripalu, independent director and chairperson of Swiggy's Board of Directors

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound food delivery firm Swiggy has appointed FMCG veteran Anand Kripalu as an independent director and the chairperson of its Board of Directors.

"Anand (Kripalu) is a veteran in the consumer goods industry, and his deep knowledge and perspective will be instrumental in guiding Swiggy as we continue to innovate and redefine the on-demand delivery landscape in India,” said Sriharsha Majety, Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With close to 40 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, Anand Kripalu is the Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of EPL Ltd (formerly Essel Propack Limited), the world's largest specialty packaging company. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Diageo India, India's leading beverage alcohol company. He has also held leadership roles at Mondelez International (formerly Cadbury) and Unilever.

"Swiggy has transformed food and grocery delivery in the country, bringing unparalleled convenience to millions of homes,” said Kripalu about the appointment. “I look forward to lending my experience and perspective as Swiggy shapes the future of convenience."

Kripalu holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics from IIT, Madras, and an MBA from IIM, Calcutta. He completed his Advanced Management Program at Wharton Business School.

Also Read

Swiggy forms five-member dedicated team to work on artificial intelligence

Swiggy raises platform fee by 50% to Rs 3 on food delivery orders

Swiggy enters credit card space, launches co-branded product with HDFC Bank

Swiggy's food delivery business grew 17% to $1.43 bn in H1 FY24: Prosus

Zomato keeps its lead over Swiggy, gross merchandise value jumps 26%

Aditya Birla Fashion forms JV to bring Christian Louboutin to India

Our preference is to build in-house teams, boost India role: CME Group CTO

Group to invest $75 bn to scale up AGEL's RE portfolio to 45 GW: Adani

Apollo Hospitals' operator rejects allegations of illegal kidney transplant

Air India changes aircraft order with Airbus, cites 'business requirements'

Topics : Swiggy FMCG companies FMCG firms online food delivery

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon