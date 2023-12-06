Sensex (0.47%)
69624.12 + 327.98
Nifty (0.34%)
20926.85 + 71.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.20%)
6730.20 + 13.70
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
44209.20 + 86.30
Nifty Bank (-0.22%)
46906.60 -105.65
Heatmap

Air India changes aircraft order with Airbus, cites 'business requirements'

Indian carrier had placed order for 250 planes with European manufacturer

Air India

Air India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Airbus revealed on Tuesday night that Air India has significantly altered the composition of the aircraft order placed with the European planemaker earlier this year.

In February, Air India had placed the world's second-largest single-trache aircraft order for 470 planes: 250 with Airbus and 220 with Boeing. In July, Airbus disclosed an order comprising 70 A321neo, 140 A320neo, 34 A350-1000, and six A350-900 aircraft for Air India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Tuesday night, Airbus revealed that Air India's order is now for 140 A321neo, 70 A320neo, 20 A350-1000, and 20 A350-900. In response to Business Standard's queries about this matter, an Air India spokesperson replied, "We regularly review our orderbook based on business requirements and opportunities, and exercise contractual flexibilities as appropriate." 

Aviation industry sources stated that the aircraft order could have been altered considering the need for planes and supply chain issues affecting the delivery schedule. Air India currently has 127 aircraft in its fleet and 15 of them are grounded.

The A321neo, Airbus' longest-fuselage member in the best-selling A320 narrow-body aircraft family, seats 180 to 220 passengers in a standard two-class layout and up to 244 in a higher-density arrangement. While the A320neo has a range of 6,300 kilometers, the A321neo has a range of up to 8,700 kilometers. The extensive range of the A321neo could facilitate the airline in reaching a broader array of international destinations, aligning with Air India's primary focus on the international market.

ALSO READ: Air India moves its IT infrastructure to Cloud, shuts down two data centres

Air India has already received four out of the 20 A350-900s from Airbus, but they are currently undergoing painting in the airline's livery. Sources indicate that the airline may have chosen more A350-900s, as it believes this aircraft adequately fulfills its requirements. Although the A350-1000s offer a longer range, they also entail additional costs. 

Furthermore, supply chain disruptions are impacting the entire aviation industry, and each airline is striving to secure a reliable delivery schedule. Air India's decision to modify the aircraft order may align with this consideration, as per sources.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson had last month told Business Standard in an interview that India is such a huge travel market but so much of the international market is not traveling on Indian carriers, in part because Air India and other Indian carriers either haven't had the capacity investment or product investment or haven't built the reputation.

ALSO READ: Air India targets 5x members for frequent-flyer plan in four years 

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 28% upside

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Suzuki Motor Gujarat unit crosses 3 mn cumulative production milestone

Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

Real estate firm Oberoi Realty buys 6.4-acre land in Thane for Rs 196 cr

Lupin Ltd receives USFDA approval for smoking cessation drug Chantix


"Therefore, so much of the market is travelling via somewhere else. And if we can get better, all that market will come back to us because I think there is a great desire for an Indian carrier to be good enough. That market size is there. If we do our job better, we can capture it," he had said.

Topics : Air India Airbus Aviation industry civil aviation sector

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon