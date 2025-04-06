Swiggy receives Rs 7.59 cr tax demand notice for AY 2021-22 in Pune

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has received an an assessment order for the April 2021 to March 2022 period, amounting to Rs 7.59 crore from the Office of the Profession Tax Officer, Pune.
Violation of provisions pertaining to deduction of Profession Tax from the employees' salary under the Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings & Employments Act, 1975, has been alleged against the company, it said in a regulatory filing.
"The Company believes that it has strong arguments against the Order and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest through review/appeal," Swiggy stated in the filing on Saturday.
The company believes that the order has no major adverse impact on its financials and operations. Last week Swiggy received an assessment order with an additional tax demand of over Rs 158 crore for the period between April 2021 and March 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)