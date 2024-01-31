Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise Rs 8k cr; board to discuss on Feb 5

Tata group firm, Tata Capital Housing Finance, is planning to raise Rs 8,000 crore as debt in one of its largest fundraising exercises. The board of Tata Capital Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Tata Capital Financial Services, will meet on February 5 to discuss the fundraising plan. The proceeds will be used to increase the company’s presence in the fast-growing housing finance market.

According to a banking source, of the Rs 8,000 crore, the company will raise debentures qualifying as subordinated debt, or Tier-II capital, of up to Rs 500 crore. Tier-II capital is the second layer of capital that a non-banking firm or a bank must keep as part of its required reserves.

Bankers noted that after the pandemic, the housing finance market is undergoing a transition with a shift from the affordable housing sector to more upscale residences as customers are buying bigger houses. The average home loan size has increased by 22 per cent from Rs 20.2 lakh in the financial year 2020 to Rs 24.7 lakh by March 2023. Although the Tata group has not been as aggressive in the home loan market until now, the group has identified the financial services sector as the next significant growth area.

The group also plans to list Tata Capital Financial Services, the holding company of the financial services business, by 2025 to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines to list upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Tata Capital Financial Services and its parent firm, Tata Sons Private, were identified as NBFC "upper layer" by the RBI in September last year. The upper-layer designation for both Tata Sons and Tata Capital Financial Services will require both companies to adhere to a stringent disciplinary structure and mandatory listing within three years.

Apart from Tata Capital Housing Finance, bankers mentioned that another Tata group firm, battery cell manufacturer Agratas Energy Storage Solutions, is also planning to raise $500 million as a green loan. The Tata group companies, including its holding firm, Tata Sons Pvt, have tapped the overseas debt market to raise funds worth $660 million to fund their operations in the first half of the ongoing financial year as demand for the group's products surges.

An email to the Tata group did not elicit any response.

Per data from the Reserve Bank of India, Tata Sons raised $167 million to refinance its old overseas loans while Tata SIA Airlines raised $279 million to import aircraft. Tata Capital Financial Services raised an additional $215 million for on-lending purposes. The group companies are tapping the overseas markets even as the cost of funds is now far higher after the US Federal Reserve undertook 11 consecutive rate hikes, including four in 2023.