Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial buys 17.8% stake of SBI in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 105 cr

Jio Financial buys 17.8% stake of SBI in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 105 cr

The company acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank from SBI for an aggregate consideration of Rs 104.54 crore

Jio Financial Services and Allianz SE company logos

Consequent to this acquisition, Jio Payments Bank has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Wednesday said it has acquired the entire 17.8 per cent stake of State Bank of India in Jio Payments Bank Ltd for a consideration of Rs 104.54 crore.

With the stake buy, Jio Payments Bank becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of JFSL.

The company acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank from SBI for an aggregate consideration of Rs 104.54 crore pursuant to the approval received from Reserve Bank of India on June 4, JFSL said in a regulatory filing.

Consequent to this acquisition, Jio Payments Bank has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, it said.

 

Prior to stake buy, Jio Financial held an 82.17 per cent stake in Jio Payments Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DLF, stock market trading, Real Estate, Realty Funds

Real estate giant DLF aims to launch Mumbai project by next quarter

Vedanta

Vedanta offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc to raise ₹3,028 crore

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra signs MoU with SBI Card for co-branded credit cards

ZOHO

Zoho launches Zia Hubs to harness AI from unstructured business data

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi, AST SpaceMobile tie-up to offer direct-to-device satellite connectivity

Topics : Jio Financial Services Jio payments bank sbi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon