IPO-bound Tata Capital Q4 profit grows 31% to ₹1,000 cr, revenue up 50%

The Tata group’s unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group’s financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

The IPO-bound Tata Capital on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year surge in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,000 crore for three months ended March 2025.

The company logged a profit after tax of ₹765 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenues from operations rose nearly 50 per cent to ₹7,478 crore in the January-March period of FY25 from ₹4,998 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Capital said in a regulatory filing.

For financial year 2024-25, Tata Group's financial services firm reported a PAT of ₹3,655 crore as compared to ₹3,327 crore in FY24, and revenues surged to ₹28,313 crore from ₹18,175 crore.

 

Last month, Tata Capital filed draft pape₹with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) through a confidential pre-filing route. Sources had told PTI that the IPO size could be $2 billion, valuing the company at around $11 billion.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by certain shareholders.

Tata Capital, identified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an upper-layer non-banking finance company (NBFC), has already secured the board's approval to proceed with the initial share sale.

Notably, Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Capital, owns a 92.83 per cent stake in the company.

If successful, this IPO will be the largest initial share sale in the country's financial sector. It will also mark Tata Group's second public market debut in recent years, following the listing of Tata Technologies in November 2023.

This move is part of the company's efforts to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) listing requirements.

As per the RBI mandate, upper-layer NBFCs are required to list on stock exchange within three yea₹of being designated as such. Tata Capital was categorised as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

