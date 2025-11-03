Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Consumer Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India tea and salt growth

Tata Consumer Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India tea and salt growth

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Tata Consumer Products on Monday reported an 11 per cent rise in its net profit attributable to shareholders at Rs 404 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).
 
Net sales in the reported quarter rose 17.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,966 crore, supported by double-digit growth in the India core business across tea and salt.
 
How did Tata Consumer’s India business perform?

In its India operations, packaged beverages revenue grew 12 per cent, while coffee recorded a strong 56 per cent growth in the July–September quarter. The India foods business revenue increased over 19 per cent, and its value-added salt portfolio rose 23 per cent.
 
 
The Tata Sampann portfolio continued its strong momentum, posting 40 per cent growth in the quarter.
 
What drove growth in the international business?
 
The company’s international business maintained its momentum, with revenue growing 9 per cent in constant currency terms, driven by continued strong performance in coffee in the US.
 
“We delivered a strong topline growth of 18 per cent in Q2FY26, with steady net profit growth. This was the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt,” said Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Consumer Products, in a statement.
 
What are the company’s key growth drivers and new launches?
 
“Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum and launched several new products during the quarter. The RTD (ready-to-drink) business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions. Despite short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady growth on a combined basis and strengthened their portfolio with innovative launches,” D’Souza said.
 
He added that the company continued to accelerate innovation with 25 new launches during the quarter across categories, catering to evolving consumer needs in health and wellness, convenience, and premiumisation.
 
How is Tata Starbucks expanding its presence?
 
D’Souza said Tata Starbucks continued to expand its store footprint across metros and smaller cities, including new store formats. The total store count now stands at 492 across 80 cities.
 
“We remain focused on building for the future with growth, innovation, and consumer trust at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

