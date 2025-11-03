Monday, November 03, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SC allows Centre to consider full relief on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues

SC allows Centre to consider full relief on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues

The apex court stated that Vodafone Idea had sought relief on both additional AGR dues and the reassessment of pending dues, adding that the government is free to consider relief on both

Vodafone

Vi moved the Supreme Court in September seeking a comprehensive reassessment of its AGR liabilities up to 2016–17.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a relief for Vodafone Idea (Vi), the Supreme Court on Monday clarified that the Centre could consider granting relief on all of the telecom operator’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, CNBC-TV18 reported.
 
The apex court stated that the company had sought relief on both additional AGR dues and the reassessment of pending dues, adding that the government is free to consider relief on both, the report added.
 
The clarification comes a week after a Bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul M Pancholi, allowed the Centre to reassess Vi’s AGR dues. “We clarify that this falls within the Union’s policy domain, and there is no reason to prevent the government from proceeding accordingly,” the Bench observed. However, it did not specify whether the reassessment would cover only the telco’s additional dues of ₹9,450 crore or its total outstanding AGR liability of roughly ₹83,400 crore.
 
 

Background

Vi moved the Supreme Court in September seeking a comprehensive reassessment of its AGR liabilities up to 2016–17 and a review of additional demands raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for periods already settled under the court’s 2020 ruling. Vi also sought a waiver of interest and penalties, arguing that no default occurred since the principal amount had not been finalised. The telco’s AGR dues, fixed at ₹58,254 crore in 2020, have now grown to ₹83,400 crore. The DoT has also raised an additional demand of ₹9,450 crore, of which ₹5,606 crore relates to 2016–17.
 
Former chief executive Akshaya Moondra said in August that resolving the AGR issue was essential for securing bank funding. Vi, which raised ₹18,000 crore through a follow-on public offer in 2024, has been seeking further capital from non-banking financial institutions and has outlined a capital expenditure plan of ₹50,000–55,000 crore over three to five years.
 
The Supreme Court’s clarification on AGR dues came as a major relief for Vi, which has around 202.8 million subscribers. Following the announcement, the company’s shares jumped nearly 10 per cent on Monday.

More From This Section

Smartworks coworking

Smartworks rents 815,000 sq ft in Mumbai to build global workspace landmark

IN THE VANGUARD OF DIGITAL REVOLUTION

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Air India

Tirun Travel partners with Air India to launch integrated fly-cruise trips

Delhivery

Delhivery moves over ₹19,000 crore in goods amid record festive surge

Adani, Gautam Adani

Bangladesh says Adani deal could be scrapped if irregularities found

Topics : Vodafone Idea Supreme Court BS Web Reports Adjusted gross revenue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon