Monday, November 03, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dhan launches stock lending feature to let investors earn passive income

Dhan launches stock lending feature to let investors earn passive income

Fintech platform Dhan introduces the stock lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM), allowing investors to earn up to 24% annually on idle shares and ETFs through exchange-backed lending

Fintech

The launch marks another step in Dhan’s efforts to provide retail investors with technology-driven tools to enhance returns and participation in India’s evolving capital markets.

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech platform Dhan has launched the stock lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM) feature, a move that will allow long-term investors to earn passive income from their idle stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings.
 
The new feature enables investors to lend their unutilised shares to borrowers for a fixed rental fee without selling their investments. The low-cost brokerage claims lenders can earn between 6 per cent and 24 per cent per annum on highly liquid stocks, with all transactions guaranteed by the clearing corporation.
 
What makes Dhan’s SLBM feature unique?

Also Read

Arif Khan, chief innovation officer, Razorpay, Harsh Gupta, CRO, Cashfree, Sanjay Tripathy, founder, BriskPe, Rahul Jain, CFO & CHRO, NTT Data

Time to go global for India's fintech after UPI success? What experts say

AI and digital banking panel at BFSI

AI-enabled devices redefining digital banking, say experts at BFSI Summit

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI accounts for 85% of payment volumes: RBI's payment system reportpremium

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

Lenders tap alternative data as next frontier in credit fraud fightpremium

Paroma Chatterjee, chief executive officer (CEO), Revolut India

Revolut India bets big on prepaid Visa cards, targets $7 bn in transactions

 
Pravin Jadhav, chief executive officer of Dhan, said, “This mechanism is an exchange-driven process and marks the first time a discount broker has digitally introduced such an option in India.”
 
 
He added that the system has been designed to be seamless, transparent, and easy to use, ensuring investors retain full ownership of their stocks and receive daily rental payouts.
 
The launch marks another step in Dhan’s efforts to provide retail investors with technology-driven tools to enhance returns and participation in India’s evolving capital markets.

More From This Section

Vodafone

SC allows Centre to consider full relief on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues

Smartworks coworking

Smartworks rents 815,000 sq ft in Mumbai to build global workspace landmark

IN THE VANGUARD OF DIGITAL REVOLUTION

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Air India

Tirun Travel partners with Air India to launch integrated fly-cruise trips

Delhivery

Delhivery moves over ₹19,000 crore in goods amid record festive surge

Topics : Industry News Fintech sector Fintech firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon