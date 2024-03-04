Tata Consumer to continue expansion in foods space: COO Ajit Krishnakumar

After announcing two acquisitions in January within the foods space, Tata Consumer Products will continue to look at expanding its portfolio in pantry platforms and liquids.

“There is a smaller version of future investment horizons, the investments that we've made in protein, etc. Inside this, there could be opportunities to grow organically, there could be opportunities to grow inorganically, they can go both ways,” Ajit Krishnakumar, Chief Operating Officer at Tata Consumer Products told Business Standard.

He added that when it looks at categories within foods it tries to see if those are the categories it wants to operate in.

While talking about Capital Foods and Organic India acquisition, Krishnakumar said that in the case of the former acquisition the company completed the integration of the supply chain within 48 hours after closing the deal.

It closed the Capital Foods acquisition in the first week of February.

After the acquisition, he said that now there is only a consolidated distributor of Capital Foods and not a distributor who will only focus on the distribution of Capital Foods products.

“The integration of Capital Foods happened within 48 hours. This speed of integration has not been seen before, and is a result of the learning and continuous improvements in the integration playbook,” Krishnakumar said.

He also added that the speed and efficiency with which Capital Foods has been integrated is by far considered one of the fastest in India.

The company expects the integration of Organic India also to close within a similar time frame.

“We are in a position to do the same with Organic India as it reaches only 24,000 stores currently,” said Krishnakumar.

He said that it has learnt to integrate faster over the years through the integration of Tata Chemicals consumer products business and Tata Global Beverages merger, it took the company nine months to integrate the business and when it acquired Soulfull, it took two to three months to merge while the backend took a bit longer.

In January, the company entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with shareholders and promoters of Capital Foods, which houses 'Ching’s Secret' and 'Smith & Jones' brands, to acquire 100 per cent of the company at an enterprise value on a no cash/no debt basis for Rs 5,100 crores in a phased manner. It also entered into a SPA with Fabindia in an all-cash deal for an enterprise value on no cash/no debt basis for Rs 1,900 crores along with an additional earn-out for the shareholders linked to FY2025-26 audited financials of the company to acquire Organic India.