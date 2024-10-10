Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Tata Elxsi Q2 results: PAT up 14.7%, driven by transportation segment

Tata Elxsi Q2 results: PAT up 14.7%, driven by transportation segment

Shares of the company closed 1.9% higher ahead of results on Thursday

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian engineering and technology services firm Tata Elxsi reported a 14.7% rise in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, exceeding street expectations, fuelled by healthy demand in its transportation wing.
 
The company's net profit rose to 2.29 billion rupees ($27.28 million) year-on-year for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts had expected 2.05 billion rupees, according to data from LSEG.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Revenue from operations rose 8.3% to 9.55 billion rupees, in line with analysts' estimate of 9.56 billion rupees.
 
Revenue from the company's transportation unit grew 16% year-on-year on the back of deals signed in the quarter, including a $50 million multi-year contract with a European company. The division accounts for about 55.7% of revenue in the company's software development and services segment, which in turn contributes more than 97% to total revenue.
 
 
Shares of the company closed 1.9% higher ahead of results on Thursday.

KEY CONTEXT
 

More From This Section

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric delegation meets MHI officials, seeks clarity on notice

Noel Tata

After leading Trent, is Noel Tata poised to take the helm at Tata Group?

JSW Group

JSW Green Mobility gets 636 acre land for Maharashtra manufacturing plant

File photo of Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry feud: Public fallout alters historic alliance

Cafe Coffee Day, Coffee Day Enterprises

NFRA slaps penalty of Rs 2 crore on Coffee Day auditors, bars CAs

Engineering, research and design (ER&D) services, which include technology support to industries such as automotive and communications, contribute a sixth of the revenue to India's $254 billion technology sector.
 
Companies such as Tata Elxsi and peer L&T Technology Services are expected to benefit from the ER&D sector quadrupling to as much as $170 billion between 2023 and 2030, India's National Association of Software and Service Companies has said.
L&T Technology Services will report results on Oct. 16.

Also Read

Tata

Tata Group stocks trade weak; Tata Power, Tata Chem, Tata Com down up to 6%

Tata

Tata Group shares in focus; Tata Investment, Elxsi, TTML rally up to 20%

broker, stock market

Angel One, Zee, VIP Inds: Down over 20% in 2024; how should you trade here?

engineering research and development, ER&D

Tata Elxsi falls 3% as analysts caution on high valuation, near term risks

Is 5G-enabled FWA the answer to the monetisation prayers of Jio and Airtel? 5g spectrum

Tata Elxsi, Red Hat ink pact to boost telco network monetisation; stk up 2%

Topics : Tata Elxsi Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon