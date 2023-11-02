close
Tata Motor's electric vehicle arm ties up with JLR for Avinya range

The pact envisages TPEM licensing JLR's electrified modular architecture platform for a royalty fee for the development of Avinya series, the company said

Tata Motors

Partnering with JLR on the EMA platform will make the 'Avinya' series globally competitive and future proof, Tata Motors said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Tata Motors on Thursday said its electric vehicle arm has inked a licensing pact to source electrified architecture from Jaguar Land Rover for the development of 'Avinya' range of cars.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), both 100 per cent subsidiaries of the auto major, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tata Motors said in a statement.
The pact envisages TPEM licensing JLR's electrified modular architecture (EMA) platform for a royalty fee for the development of Avinya series, it added.
TPEM and JLR will also enter into an engineering services agreement (ESA) to support former's content requirements for the first vehicle development.
JLR's EMA platform will underpin the automaker's next generation of electric mid-sized SUVs for international markets, to be launched from 2025 onwards.
The platform is optimised for native Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) proportions to maximise interior space, comfort and vision along with advanced electrical and electronic architecture, connectivity, software and feature over the air capability.
The 'Avinya' concept was first showcased in 2022.
Partnering with JLR on the EMA platform will make the 'Avinya' series globally competitive and future proof, Tata Motors said.
"Being built on an architecture that is equipped with the latest advances in new age technology, software and artificial intelligence, Avinya will spawn a new breed of world-class EVs, with global standards in efficiency and range," TPEM Chief Product Officer Anand Kulkarni said.
JLR Executive Director (Product Engineering) Thomas Mueller said the partnership is a further example of great collaboration within Tata Group, to share value, knowledge and deliver synergies.
As part of this knowledge, skills and manufacturing process transfer, over 200 new jobs are expected to be created in the UK, the auto major stated.

Topics : Tata Motors JLR Electric Vehicles

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon