Tata Motors bets on software-defined vehicles with t.idal platform

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) is charting a shift towards software-defined vehicles (SDVs), with future product launches set to ride on its proprietary t.idal architecture as the company moves towards separating software from underlying vehicle hardware and building a new generation of digitally enabled vehicles.

In its FY26 annual report, the company said t.idal would underpin upcoming product launches and form the foundation of its SDV strategy. TMPVL said it has established “a clear, phased roadmap” for the transition and is working with technology partners to advance the architecture.

The roadmap envisages “a progressive shift towards greater compute and electronic architecture consolidation, with the long-term objective of abstracting the software stack from underlying vehicle hardware,” the company said.

TMPVL said it is “progressing steadily” on its SDV journey through the t.idal architecture, which will underpin upcoming launches. Software-defined vehicles rely increasingly on software rather than standalone hardware to manage functions ranging from connectivity and infotainment to safety and driver-assistance features, allowing new capabilities to be added through over-the-air updates over a vehicle’s lifecycle.

The company described SDVs as a “foundational shift” in how vehicles are designed, developed and experienced by customers and said they would be “fundamental to the future of our product development strategy”.

As part of this effort, work with Jaguar Land Rover’s technology partner NVIDIA continued at global engineering hubs to develop driver-assistance systems and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for next-generation electric vehicles built on the NVIDIA DRIVE software-defined platform. According to the report, these technologies are expected to support active safety systems, automated driving and parking functions, driver-assistance systems, driver and occupant monitoring, and advanced visualisation of the vehicle environment.

The company is also deploying NVIDIA Omniverse tools to optimise vehicle design and create digital twins of manufacturing facilities.

During FY26, Tata Motors expanded work on connectivity, over-the-air updates and driver-assistance systems as it built the software backbone for future vehicle programmes. The company said the objective is to create a common software platform capable of supporting new features and upgrades throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle.

The shift is being supported by significant investment in engineering and product development. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles spent ₹2,836 crore on research and development in FY26, including ₹1,936 crore of capital expenditure. The company said research and development work during the year advanced software-defined vehicle capabilities, connected functions, electrical and electronic architectures, software integration and AI-enabled engineering tools.

A significant milestone during the year was the launch of the new-generation Sierra, which the company described as reflecting its progress in developing future-ready vehicle architectures. The model is built on ATLAS (Adaptive Tech Forward Lifestyle Architecture), Tata Motors’ new-generation vehicle architecture designed to support multiple powertrains, advanced electronics and greater system integration. While ATLAS forms the underlying vehicle architecture, t.idal will serve as the software layer enabling connected features, over-the-air updates and other software-defined vehicle capabilities.

New launches, multi-powertrain strategy to drive FY27

The technology roadmap will run alongside Tata Motors’ broader multi-powertrain strategy. Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company was entering FY27 “with confidence, supported by a robust pipeline of new launches and multi-powertrain offerings”.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Chandra said the underlying drivers of the passenger vehicle market remain strong, with SUVs expected to remain the primary growth engine while CNG and electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain share despite geopolitical uncertainties.

“While the industry will need to closely monitor ongoing geopolitical developments, the fundamental demand drivers of the Indian passenger vehicles market remain strong, with growth expected to be led by SUV, CNG, and EV segments,” Chandra said.

The company said CNG volumes rose to 170,000 units in FY26, while EV sales grew more than 43 per cent year-on-year to over 92,000 units. Tata Motors retained leadership in the domestic EV market with a 40.2 per cent share.

“We enter FY27 with confidence, supported by stronger fundamentals, a robust pipeline of new launches, multi-powertrain offerings, and renewed momentum from the second half of FY26,” Chandra said.