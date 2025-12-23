Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors Finance settles Sebi matter for ₹32 lakh over NCD issue

Tata Motors Finance settles Sebi matter for ₹32 lakh over NCD issue

Tata Motors Finance settled the Sebi matter for Rs 32 lakh over alleged violations tied to five Tier-II perpetual NCD issuances between 2019 and 2022

Sebi

The market regulator noted that this was a violation of provisions under the Companies Act and debt securities regulations.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors Finance has settled a matter with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for Rs 32 lakh for alleged violations related to debt issuance.
 
What did Sebi flag in the debt issuances? 
The case pertains to five issuances of Tier-II perpetual non-convertible debentures between 2019 and 2022, which were privately placed but later down-sold to over 200 investors within six months, making them deemed public issues.
 
What regulations did the regulator cite as being violated? 
The market regulator noted that this was a violation of provisions under the Companies Act and debt securities regulations.
 
How was the matter settled? 
 
Tata Motors Finance has settled the matter without admitting or denying the findings under the settlement regulations.

More From This Section

mergers & acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions

Unity SFB's Aviom Housing acquisition may take 3-4 months to complete

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric rolls out Hyperservice Centres with same-day service guarantee

National highway

IRB Infrastructure Trust wins NHAI's TOT-18 highway concession in Odisha

Larsen & Toubro

L&T wins BPCL order worth up to ₹10,000 crore for hydrocarbon business

Nikhil Kamath, Kishore Biyani

Nikhil Kamath, Kishore Biyani launch startup venture platform The Founderypremium

Topics : SEBI Company News Tata Motors Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon