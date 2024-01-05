Tata Motors introduces first pure EV architecture called 'acti.ev'

Tata Motors on Friday introduced the first pure electric vehicle (EV) architecture called 'acti.ev', which will underpin its future portfolio of EVs such as Punch, Sierra, Harrier, and Curvv.

"Punch.ev will be the first product based on this pure electric architecture, which will spawn a variety of products with multiple body styles and sizes," the company's statement noted.

The 'acti.ev' architecture will differ from the electrified modular architecture (EMA) that Tata Motors will be sourcing from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for the development of the 'Avinya' range of cars. Tata Motors's EV arm had, in November 2022, signed a licensing pact with JLR regarding the EMA.

Tata Motors on Friday opened the bookings for Punch.ev, which is based on the 'acti.ev' architecture. Punch.ev will be the first 'Born EV' by Tata Motors.

Born EV refers to vehicles that are specifically designed and manufactured as EVs from the ground up, rather than being adapted from existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The current portfolio of Tata Motors EVs -- Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon -- have been adapted from existing ICE models.

2023 was an excellent year for electric cars in India. About 90,000-100,000 units of electric cars were sold in the country, observing a 90-100 per cent annual growth in 2023. Tata Motors holds more than an 80 per cent share in the electric car market.

Shailesh Chandra, who heads the EV and PV divisions of Tata Motors, had told reporters last month that he is expecting the electric car sales to grow by about 40 per cent in 2024.

Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “This architecture (acti.ev) has been meticulously designed to enable class-leading efficiencies, maximising space, battery capacity, and enhancing the overall driving experience."

"acti.ev is a globally ready, future-facing pure electric architecture that enables the implementation of software-oriented features, ensuring that our vehicles are not only technologically advanced but also future-proof,” Kulkarni mentioned.