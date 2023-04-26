Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is working to give a boost to the production line of its best-selling SUV, Scorpio N, The Times of India (TOI) reports. M&M vehicles are in great demand in the country, and the carmaker is struggling to manage its delivery schedules. As of February 2023, Mahindra had an order backlog of more than 200,000 SUVs, an Autocar report said.
Mahindra's Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic
Mahindra's Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N have the biggest order backlog of more than 100,000 vehicles. Given the large number of open bookings for Mahindra SUVs, the waiting period for some of its vehicles is more than a year. Data for February 2023 shows the waiting period is around 25-26 months for some high-in-demand variants of the Scorpio.
Mahindra XUV700
Top-end Mahindra XUV700 variants also have a waiting period of 15-16 months.
Also Read
Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?
Four months in waiting, Mahindra Thar to cost up to Rs 1.05 lakh more
Will raise Chennai unit output to curtail waiting period: BMW's Pawah
Tata launches Nexon EV MAX XM at Rs 16.49 lakh; to hit market by April 2023
Tata Motors to partially sell stake in subsidiary Tata Tech via IPO
Maruti upgrades entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms
Mercedes to unveil latest E-Class tomorrow: Price, features, details here
Maruti Fronx prices revealed, a better buy than Baleno, Brezza? See details
Ola Electric and Ather Energy's e-scooter prices to include the charger
The rise and fall: Auto LPG runs on fumes, sales down 82% since FY19
The XUV700 drew customers in large numbers after launch. However, Mahindra has been unable to deliver vehicles to its customers in time. Customers have complained of long-waiting periods.
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra launched its rear-wheel drive Diesel Thar in January 2023 at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom, making it the most affordable variant in the Thar range. The waiting period for this vehicle is already between 16-18 months.
The waiting period for the petrol engine 2WD Thar is only three months.