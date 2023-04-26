Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is working to give a boost to the production line of its best-selling SUV, Scorpio N, The Times of India (TOI) reports. M&M vehicles are in great demand in the country, and the carmaker is struggling to manage its delivery schedules. As of February 2023, Mahindra had an order backlog of more than 200,000 SUVs, an Autocar report said.

Mahindra's Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N have the biggest order backlog of more than 100,000 vehicles. Given the large number of open bookings for Mahindra SUVs, the waiting period for some of its vehicles is more than a year. Data for February 2023 shows the waiting period is around 25-26 months for some high-in-demand variants of the Scorpio.

The XUV700 drew customers in large numbers after launch. However, Mahindra has been unable to deliver vehicles to its customers in time. Customers have complained of long-waiting periods.

The waiting period for the petrol engine 2WD Thar is only three months.

Mahindra launched its rear-wheel drive Diesel Thar in January 2023 at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom, making it the most affordable variant in the Thar range. The waiting period for this vehicle is already between 16-18 months.