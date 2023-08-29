Two IndiGo flights suffer technical snags mid-flight, land safely

Two IndiGo flights, one from Madurai to Mumbai and the other from Kolkata to Bengaluru, landed safely after they suffered technical snags on Tuesday.

The IndiGo flight 6E-2012, from Madurai to Mumbai, landed at its destination once technical issues were noticed. The aircraft is currently parked in Mumbai.

“The flight, operating from Madurai to Mumbai, had a technical issue prior to landing. The pilot prioritised the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is in Mumbai and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

Another IndiGo flight (6E 455) from Kolkata to Bengaluru returned to Kolkata hours after it experienced problems.

“IndiGo flight 6E 455 from Kolkata to Bengaluru returned to Kolkata due to a technical issue. The pilot followed standard operating procedures and landed in Kolkata. An alternative aircraft is being arranged to take the passengers to Bengaluru,” the airline added.

Queries sent to the airline remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Also Read Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts Maruti Suzuki India appoints Schneider's executive Arnab Roy as CFO ONGC to invest up to Rs 2 trillion by 2038 to meet net-zero goals DGCA suspends Air India's Boeing simulator facility in Mumbai for lapses French banking major BNP Paribas looks to sell retail broking arm Sharekhan IndiGo reports 2 engine shutdowns mid-air, both aircraft land safely

According to media reports, the flights suffered snags on one of their Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

In May, grounded airline GoFirst had squarely blamed engine maker P&W for the engine snags. The snags had led to the grounding of about half of its 54 aircraft due to delay in the supply of engines by P&W.

Last month, the engine manufacturer had revealed that a rare condition in the powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts would require accelerated fleet inspection.

According to media reports, this would need the company to inspect over 1,200 engines globally in 12 months. This includes about 200 ‘accelerated removals’ from the jet fleet containing PW1100G-JM engines. The inspections will need to be done by mid-September this year, the company had said. It also added that there was no impact on engines, which are in the production phase.

This month, civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had clarified that material anomalies in specific P&W engines would have “minimal” impact on IndiGo’s fleet. And, only two of the 13 affected engines will need to be removed for inspection. The DGCA had added that 11 engines were non-operational out of the affected 13 in IndiGo’s fleet.