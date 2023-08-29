Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

Two IndiGo flights suffer technical snags mid-flight, land safely

The IndiGo flight 6E-2012 which was operating from Madurai to Mumbai landed in its destination once the technical issues were noticed

Photo: Bloomberg

Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two IndiGo flights, one from Madurai to Mumbai and the other from Kolkata to Bengaluru, landed safely after they suffered technical snags on Tuesday.  

The IndiGo flight 6E-2012, from Madurai to Mumbai, landed at its destination once technical issues were noticed. The aircraft is currently parked in Mumbai. 

“The flight, operating from Madurai to Mumbai, had a technical issue prior to landing. The pilot prioritised the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is in Mumbai and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline said in a statement. 

Another IndiGo flight (6E 455) from Kolkata to Bengaluru returned to Kolkata hours after it experienced problems. 

“IndiGo flight 6E 455 from Kolkata to Bengaluru returned to Kolkata due to a technical issue. The pilot followed standard operating procedures and landed in Kolkata. An alternative aircraft is being arranged to take the passengers to Bengaluru,” the airline added. 

Queries sent to the airline remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Also Read

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts

Maruti Suzuki India appoints Schneider's executive Arnab Roy as CFO

ONGC to invest up to Rs 2 trillion by 2038 to meet net-zero goals

DGCA suspends Air India's Boeing simulator facility in Mumbai for lapses

French banking major BNP Paribas looks to sell retail broking arm Sharekhan

IndiGo reports 2 engine shutdowns mid-air, both aircraft land safely


According to media reports, the flights suffered snags on one of their Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines. 

In May, grounded airline GoFirst had squarely blamed engine maker P&W for the engine snags. The snags had led to the grounding of about half of its 54 aircraft due to delay in the supply of engines by P&W.

Last month, the engine manufacturer had revealed that a rare condition in the powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts would require accelerated fleet inspection.

According to media reports, this would need the company to inspect over 1,200 engines globally in 12 months. This includes about 200 ‘accelerated removals’ from the jet fleet containing PW1100G-JM engines. The inspections will need to be done by mid-September this year, the company had said. It also added that there was no impact on engines, which are in the production phase. 

This month, civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had clarified that material anomalies in specific P&W engines would have “minimal” impact on IndiGo’s fleet. And, only two of the 13 affected engines will need to be removed for inspection. The DGCA had added that 11 engines were non-operational out of the affected 13 in IndiGo’s fleet. 

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Mumbai

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesToyota Innova MPVHero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and moreUnion minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon