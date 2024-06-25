Business Standard
Tata Motors ties up with Bajaj Finance for commercial vehicle finance

With Bajaj Finance's wide network in rural and urban areas, customers will have easy access to financing solutions as per their requirements, said Tata Motors' official

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Finance Ltd. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bajaj Finance Ltd for offering financing solutions across its entire commercial vehicle portfolio.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Finance Ltd, part of Bajaj Finserv Ltd, for the same and customers will benefit from the latter's wide reach, competitive interest rates, flexi loan and digitally-enabled loan processing, Tata Motors said in a statement.
"We are confident that their (Bajaj Finance) inaugural venture into commercial vehicle financing will allow them to tap the immense potential that the transportation sector brings in, and this partnership will benefit entrepreneurs across the country," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Vice President & Business Head - Trucks, Rajesh Kaul said.
With Bajaj Finance's wide network in rural and urban areas, customers will have easy access to financing solutions as per their requirements, he added.
Bajaj Finance Deputy Managing Director Anup Saha said, "... We aim to make the process of purchasing a commercial vehicle accessible and hassle-free. We are confident that the partnership will empower more commercial vehicle owners with financing solutions."

Tata Motors offers a range of sub 1-tonne to 55-tonne cargo vehicles and 10-seater to 51-seater mass mobility solutions, ranging in small commercial vehicles and pickups, trucks and buses segments.
On the other hand, Bajaj Finance is a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India with presence across lending, deposits and payments, serving over 8.36 crore customers. As of March 31, 2024, its assets under management stood at Rs 3,30,615 crore, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

