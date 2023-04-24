close

Tata Motors ties up with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar to sell vehicles

The collaboration will allow the automaker to offer its vehicles at special rates to more than 34 lakh police personnel across the country, Tata Motors said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Motors

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Tata Motors on Monday said it has tied up with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB).

The collaboration will allow the automaker to offer its vehicles at special rates to more than 34 lakh police personnel across the country, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Currently, KPKB has 119 Master Canteens which act as distribution centres and 1,778 subsidiary canteens which sell products to the troops and families, serving more than 34 lakh personnel from central and state police departments.

The entity caters to serving and retired personnel of various organisation like Railway Protection Force (RPF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Protection Group (SPG), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

It also serves Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles (AR) and all state police organisation personnel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Motors Police

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

