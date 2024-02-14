Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Nexon secures 5-star rating in latest Global NCAP crash tests

Nexon received a score of 32.22 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection and 44.52 out of 49 points for child occupant protection

Tata Nexon

Sohini Das
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors, the prominent Indian automobile manufacturer, on Wednesday announced that the Tata Nexon (ICE) has secured a 5-star rating in the latest Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash tests.

The Nexon received a score of 32.22 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection and 44.52 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. With this, all of Tata Motors' new SUV models have now earned a 5-star rating from the global car assessment programme.
"Safety is ingrained in our DNA," declared Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. "Earning the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. We are incredibly proud that all our new SUVs now hold the GNCAP 5-star certification, setting a new benchmark for safety in the Indian SUV segment."

Topics : Tata Nexon Car manufacturers car crash

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

