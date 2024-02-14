BHEL bags order to set up 800 MW thermal power plant from Haryana

On commissioning, this plant will offer more efficient parameters and consume less coal in comparison to the existing subcritical units in the state

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said it has bagged an order to set up an 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Yamunanagar in Haryana.

The 800 MW Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP) will be Haryana's first ultra-supercritical technology-based power project, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in a statement.

"Under International Competitive Bidding (ICB), BHEL has won an order for setting up an 800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, at Yamunanagar, Haryana, from HPGCL (Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd.)," the company said.

On commissioning, this plant will offer more efficient parameters and consume less coal in comparison to the existing subcritical units in the state. The proposed 800 MW unit shall be established adjacent to the existing 2x300 MW units, currently operational at Yamunanagar, it said.

BHEL said it has executed central and state thermal utility projects of over 3,000 MW in Haryana.