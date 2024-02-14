Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ola sets up cab zone at Chennai int'l airport for airline passengers

The Ola Zone, similar to the cab services currently available at the airport, allows customers to book a ride at the Ola Zone to take up their local journey

ola

Booking assistance would be provided at the dedicated kiosks for the travelers who would receive all charges in a single bill | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing platform Ola Mobility has set up Ola Zone at the Chennai International Airport here, aimed at serving the passengers who need a ride for their local journeys, the company said on Wednesday.
The launch of service at the airport comes in the backdrop of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Airports Authority of India and OLA Cabs with an intent to provide and ensure the presence of multiple facilities of ground transportation for the convenience of passengers traveling through the airports.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Ola Zone, similar to the cab services currently available at the airport, allows customers to book a ride at the Ola Zone to take up their local journey, instead of availing the services through the Ola mobile application.
Booking assistance would be provided at the dedicated kiosks for the travelers who would receive all charges in a single bill, while the drivers would be able to benefit from a cashless checkout system, eliminating payments at entry and exits of the airport.
"In alignment with our vision to enhance the airport ride experience, we are thrilled to introduce our services at Chennai International Airport. This expansion reiterates our dedication to building a nationwide network of convenient airport transportation services," Ola Mobility CEO Hemant Bakshi said in a press release.
"Since our presence in six airports until 2022, we are now operational in 22 leading airports across the country. This growth will propel us forward strongly in our mission to serve 1 billion Indians", he added.

Also Read

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with built-in air purifier

Euro zone govt bond yields rise as US CPI keeps rate hike in play

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Airtel's Nxtra to procure 140,208 MW renewable energy for data centres

SC suggests expert panel to explore restart of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper

CIAL, BPCL sign pact to set up first green hydrogen plant at Cochin airport

TPREL, Tata Comm sign Rs 105 cr deal to set up captive solar project

ED starts preliminary probe into Paytm Payments Bank after RBI's decision

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ola Chennai airlines aviation sector in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon