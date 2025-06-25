Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Play FY25 loss widens to ₹529 cr, revenue slides to ₹4,082 cr

Tata Play FY25 loss widens to ₹529 cr, revenue slides to ₹4,082 cr

Revenue from operations declined 5.15 per cent to ₹4,082.5 crore in FY25. Reasons for the company's widening loss could not be immediately known

tata play

The company had incurred a net loss of ₹353.88 crore in FY24.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Play, formerly known as Tata Sky, has reported widening of consolidated loss to ₹529.43 crore for FY25, as it competes with other DTH operators including DishTV, Airtel Digital TV, and DD Free Dish.

The company had incurred a net loss of ₹353.88 crore in FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 5.15 per cent to Rs 4,082.5 crore in FY25. Reasons for the company's widening loss could not be immediately known.

Total income, which includes other income, was also down 5.03 per cent to ₹4,109.3 crore in last financial year, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Tata Play's advertising promotional expenses were down 29.2 per cent to ₹124.28 crore in FY25, as against Rs 175.54 crore a year before. Total expenses were 3 per cent lower at ₹4,619.22 crore.

 

Also Read

Supreme Court

SC upholds states' power to levy entertainment tax on DTH, cable services

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty power ahead; Smallcap stocks rally; IT, auto lead gains; MCX up 6%

Modi, Narendra Modi

Astronaut Shukla carries hopes, aspirations of 1.4 bn Indians: PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Bypoll wins were semifinals for 2027 polls in Punjab, Gujarat: Kejriwal

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Raymond Realty eyes 30% rise in FY26 sales on robust housing demand

However, the company reduced its net debt to ₹3,445.60 crore in FY25 from ₹4,010.21 crore a year ago.

As of March 31, 2025, Tata Sons is the largest shareholder in the company with 60 per cent shares. A year ago, it had acquired 10 per cent stake in Tata Play from Baytree Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, in a USD 100 million deal.

After Tata Sons, Network Digital Distribution Services FZ LLC (NDDS) and TS Investments Ltd are the company's second biggest shareholders, owning 20 per cent shares each.

Currently, Tata Sons and TS Investments are the two promoters of Tata Play.

The direct-to-home service provider competes with DishTV, Airtel Digital TV, and DD Free Dish, owned by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

Earlier, telecom services provider Bharti Airtel and the Tata group were in discussions for the merger of their loss-making Direct DTH business.

However, on May 3, Bharti Airtel informed that discussions for a merger have been terminated because the two sides were not able to find a satisfactory resolution.

Tata Play had also tried to get listed. It had received the nod from capital market regulator Sebi to raise funds through initial public offering (IPOs).

However, it was delayed due to "certain observations" from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB). MIB had asked for a change in the equity structure of the company in a letter to Tata Play on October 7, 2022.

More From This Section

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

Adani Total Gas, Jio-bp tie up to offer petrol, diesel, CNG at fuel outlets

Ghana, malaria vaccine, Oxford

Bharat Biotech, GSK to slash malaria vaccine price to $5 per dose by 2028

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

'AI is our future, not a side bet', says Ambani on Reliance's next big leap

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

Jiohotstar closes in on Netflix, overall subscriber base touches 300 mn

Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance likely to go public in five years: MD

Topics : tata sky Television Indian television

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon